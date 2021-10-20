Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.29. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 343,695 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

