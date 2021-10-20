Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $254.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.18. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 223.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

