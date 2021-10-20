Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,605,000 after acquiring an additional 256,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,336,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,848,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $100.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

