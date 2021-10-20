Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.24 Million in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,413.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 165.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Shares of CD stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

