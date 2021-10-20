Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $556,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.27.

Shares of TXN opened at $198.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.33 and a 12 month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

