Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $696,000 in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Zogenix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

