Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 55.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 596.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 92,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 79,628 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 48.6% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 42.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.62.

SEA stock opened at $366.99 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.