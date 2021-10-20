Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 5,482 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $49,664,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.12 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.