Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,109 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

BAC opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $391.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

