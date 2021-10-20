Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,129,000 after purchasing an additional 96,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,323,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

