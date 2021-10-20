Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.56 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and approximately $30,259.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for $906.92 or 0.01382374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00064081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,611.01 or 0.98483032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.86 or 0.06011406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

