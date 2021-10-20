Mizuho Trims PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Target Price to $165.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PTC. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

PTC opened at $129.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after buying an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

