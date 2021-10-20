MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

