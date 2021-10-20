MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

