monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.70.

monday.com stock opened at $361.50 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $425.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

