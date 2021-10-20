Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 117,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,188. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

