Mondi (LON:MNDI) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,766 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,933.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,255.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

