Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £88,650 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, for a total transaction of £88,650 ($115,821.79).

LON:MNDI traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39). 1,024,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,799. The company has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. Mondi plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,933.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,255.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNDI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

