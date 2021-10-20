Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

LON:MONY opened at GBX 224.60 ($2.93) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 1.12%.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

