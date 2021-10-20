Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities cut shares of Moonpig Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

MOON stock opened at GBX 342.20 ($4.47) on Monday. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 279.80 ($3.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 499.95 ($6.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 57.03.

In related news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

