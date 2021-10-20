Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $70.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.