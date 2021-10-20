Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.