Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 22.3% in September

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 258,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $281.90. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,832. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar has a one year low of $176.75 and a one year high of $288.54.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,131 shares of company stock valued at $65,410,656 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after acquiring an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.