MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.96

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

