M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $22,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $417.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $438.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

