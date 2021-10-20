M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $26,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

