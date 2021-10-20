M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,022 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 18.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 61.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.27.

NYSE MCO opened at $378.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.21 and a 200 day moving average of $355.78. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

