M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,773 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.89.

NYSE IQV opened at $249.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.65 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average of $242.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.