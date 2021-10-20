M&T Bank Corp Sells 22,995 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

