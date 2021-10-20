Mysterium Price Hits $0.60 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Mysterium has a market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $72,015.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00188228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001497 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

