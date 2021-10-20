Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Issue $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nasdaq has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $7.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Nasdaq stock opened at $208.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

