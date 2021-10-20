Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. Natera has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,816 shares of company stock worth $25,936,573 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

