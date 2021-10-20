National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.27.

PKI opened at C$37.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.18. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$32.18 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 179.32%.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

