National Bank Financial Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$148.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$148.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $102.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $107.68.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

