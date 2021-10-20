National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

NYSE NBHC traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

