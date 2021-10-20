National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 983,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

