National Grid’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

LON:NG opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 935.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 926.77. The stock has a market cap of £32.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

