Natixis Acquires 1,116 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

