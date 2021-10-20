Natixis Buys Shares of 37,600 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

