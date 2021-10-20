Natixis Has $754,000 Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Natixis reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Affirm were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.