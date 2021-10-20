Natixis Invests $685,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.