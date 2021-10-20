Natixis Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Natixis purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $32,852,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $154.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

