Natixis Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CDW were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in CDW by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CDW by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,049 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

