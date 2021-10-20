Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) rose 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77. Approximately 2,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GASNF)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.