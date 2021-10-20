Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.81 million, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

