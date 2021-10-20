NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.74. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

