Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 50,893 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $132,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

