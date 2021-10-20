Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $639.00 on Monday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

