Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $639.00 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.35.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.57.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.