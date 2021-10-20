Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $639.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

